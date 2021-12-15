'It happened in about 10 seconds': Strong storms stir up rare December tornadoes in Nebraska

For days, forecasters had warned of a weather event unusual for any time of the year, but unprecedented for mid-December.

Winds gusted to more than 50 mph for several hours on a day when many cities established record temperatures. In Lincoln, the airport reported a 93 mph wind gust on the same day the temperature climbed to 74, the second-warmest December day ever.

And on top of all that was the severe weather threat. From the first severe thunderstorm warning posted in south-central Nebraska just before 1 p.m. until storms moved out of the state early Wednesday evening, residents of counties from the South Dakota to the Kansas border braced against the threat of damaging winds and tornadoes as the fast-moving line rolled through.

Tornadoes were spotted near Ceresco north of Lincoln, in the Glenvil, Edgar and Marquette areas of central Nebraska and in the northeastern part of the state near Beemer, Columbus and Humphrey.

But elsewhere, including near Aurora, in Giltner and near Beaver Lake south of Plattsmouth, meteorologists will likely survey damage later this week to see if it was associated with a tornado.