'It happened in about 10 seconds': Strong storms stir up rare December tornadoes in Nebraska

ITHACA -- The sky turned an ominous yellow-green on Wednesday before the already blustery winds whipped even harder across Rebecca Goodwin's farmstead in Saunders County.
A few seconds later, the garage behind her home was ripped off its foundation and tossed into the backyard, while trees and power poles twisted and snapped.
The winds flung the metal roof of the old barn -- one of the major selling points of Goodwin's "dream property" -- over the house, cartwheeling it into a propane tank near a line of trees.
"It was so fast," Goodwin said. "It went from sprinkling to me running halfway back up the stairs to grab the dog and getting downstairs right before it happened."
The suspected tornado -- an oddity for Nebraska in mid-December -- sped through the area about 30 minutes northeast of Lincoln at about 4 p.m., part of a line of storms stretching from South Dakota to Kansas that raced across the state.
Goodwin safely rode out the storm underneath the basement stairs with Gus, her Australian shepherd-blue heeler mix, she said, emerging to find a broken window on the south side of the house and damage to the roof.
No injuries were reported. Firefighters from Ithaca and Mead were on scene.
Evidence of the power of Wednesday's storm -- snapped power poles, overturned irrigation systems and toppled signs -- could be seen for miles across Saunders County.
Three miles southwest of Goodwin's farm, near the intersection of Road 13 and Road C, the apparent tornado flattened a machine shed used to house antique tractors on the farm of brothers Gail and Marlin Otto.
Pieces from the shed were strewn half a mile across a field north of the property.
"It happened in about 10 seconds," Marlin Otto, who goes by Corky, told family and friends Wednesday evening.
The brothers left the shed just a few moments before the worst of the storm arrived, sharing their story later under a single light powered by a gas generator.
Just before the power went out, Corky, 76, said he saw the "triangle" indicating a tornado near Ceresco, about 5 miles away. Gail, 82, looked outside, but couldn't see anything "but a bunch of wind," he said.
The Ottos weren't aware of what was happening until sheets of metal and splinters of wood went sailing through the air past the house, they said.
It's the second time a tornado has struck that machine shed. A 2008 storm tore into the same spot.
For days, forecasters had warned of a weather event unusual for any time of the year, but unprecedented for mid-December.
Winds gusted to more than 50 mph for several hours on a day when many cities established record temperatures. In Lincoln, the airport reported a 93 mph wind gust on the same day the temperature climbed to 74, the second-warmest December day ever.
And on top of all that was the severe weather threat. From the first severe thunderstorm warning posted in south-central Nebraska just before 1 p.m. until storms moved out of the state early Wednesday evening, residents of counties from the South Dakota to the Kansas border braced against the threat of damaging winds and tornadoes as the fast-moving line rolled through.
Tornadoes were spotted near Ceresco north of Lincoln, in the Glenvil, Edgar and Marquette areas of central Nebraska and in the northeastern part of the state near Beemer, Columbus and Humphrey.
But elsewhere, including near Aurora, in Giltner and near Beaver Lake south of Plattsmouth, meteorologists will likely survey damage later this week to see if it was associated with a tornado.
In Lincoln, trees and power lines were downed in some areas, but the city was spared significant damage.
“Nothing major to report,” said Jim Davidsaver, Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management Director.
He said there were reports of some damage to outbuildings and a few other structures in parts of rural Lancaster County, while most of the damage in Lincoln was downed trees. There were no reports of any injuries.
As of 7 p.m., there were still 2,900 people without power in Lincoln, according to Lincoln Electric System. The hardest-hit area was the Country Club neighborhood, where nearly 1,700 people were without power in an area bounded by Van Dorn Street, Nebraska 2, 20th and 33rd streets. Lincoln Police were controlling traffic at the darkened intersection of 27th and Nebraska 2.
Another area north of O Street and west of Southeast Community College had about 600 people without power.
Outside the city, Norris Public Power reported 2,400 customers in the dark at 7 o'clock, including many in northwest Lancaster County. The rural power district warned residents of Adams that power could be out for an extended time because of significant damage.
Crews with the Nebraska Public Power District were working to restore large outages in Humboldt, Plattsmouth, Kearney, Geneva and near Sterling.
In some cases, pivot irrigation systems were tossed into power lines by the extraordinary winds, which blew over rail cars near Grand Island and toppled semis on highways, including along Interstate 80 near the Waverly exit.
In Adams County, a tornado touched down near Ayr -- south of Hastings -- but nobody was injured and damage reports were minimal, said Dawna Whitcomb of Adams County Emergency Management.
And in Hamilton County, the storm knocked down trees, irrigation systems, power poles and outbuildings, but emergency manager Kirt Smith hadn’t heard any reports of injuries or damaged homes.
It appears areas of Nebraska avoided the threat of fire danger associated with the strong winds, but smoke from fires rolling in areas of Kansas filtered into Southeast Nebraska on Wednesday evening.
There were dust storm warnings posted for counties across the southern part of the state from morning to night, and snow squall warnings for the Sandhills and areas of I-80 west of Kearney. Snow, sometimes accompanied by thunder, wrapped into areas of northeast Nebraska on Wednesday night.
Yes, a little bit of everything.
Surveying the damage to her property 10 days before Christmas, Goodwin was upbeat, saying the storm "could have been a whole lot worse."
"It's all material things," she said, referring to the damage done to her home and outbuildings. "There's a reason for the season, and it's not to cherish things like this."
Journal Star staff writers Peter Salter, Matt Olberding and Andrew Wegley contributed to this report.
