It appears Lincoln will have a 'white Christmas' this year

It may not be much, but as 2020 has gone, at least Lincoln residents can enjoy a white Christmas.

Only freezing temperatures have followed the 1 inch of snow measured at the Lincoln Airport following Wednesday's storm, which means it technically qualifies as only the 24th white Christmas in the Capital City dating back 73 years.

And Lincoln residents are taking advantage. At Pioneers Park on Christmas Eve, children swooshed down the snowy ramps preceding the rolling hills of the southwest Lincoln park. Tanker Hill in Arnold Heights was marked by snowy footprints and flat paths of crushed snow.

The idyllic concept of a white Christmas is defined by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration as "1 inch or more of snow on the ground" on Christmas morning. This means snow doesn't have to fall on Dec. 25 or before kids wake up to open presents — as long as there is at least 1 inch of snow cover.

Based on historical data, forecasters say the chance of a white Christmas in Southeast Nebraska ranges between 25-40%, with the likelihood rising across the northern tier of the state.

That's where more snow fell in Wednesday's storm, with 5 inches falling near Burwell and 4 inches reported near Atkinson.