Iowa man arrested by Nebraska State Patrol after multi-county chase

The Nebraska State Patrol made an arrest after a high speed chase through multiple counties Sunday afternoon.

Zachary Cortimilia, 24, of Alburnett, Iowa, was arrested on suspicion of willful reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest after leading state troopers on a chase that spanned 40 miles.

The state patrol was notified of an incident involving Cortimilia at a convenience store near Greenwood around 2:10 p.m. The Honda Crossover he was driving had no licence plates. A State Patrol officer attempted to pull him over on Interstate 80 near Crete, but Cortimilia accelerated and refused to stop.

Cortimilia continued to drive westbound on Interstate 80, reaching speeds over 100 mph until he was stopped by tire spikes near York. He was lodged in the Seward County Jail.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.

