A boy was killed when a portion of the roof collapsed into the pool area of a York hotel on Sunday night, authorities said.
Crews were called to the Hampton Inn just north of Interstate 80 around 9 p.m. By the time firefighters, medics and local law enforcement arrived, the pool area had been evacuated, however one victim was found dead at the scene.
In a news release issued Monday, the York Police Department said the boy "was trapped inside the pool room beneath debris. This male was determined to be the only trapped person and was found to be deceased.”
The boy's name has not yet been released. Investigating agencies include the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s office.
The hotel was evacuated. Approximately 40 guests were relocated to other hotels.
Fire department officials were assisted by Mogul’s Towing and Hitz Towing in stabilizing the collapsed area, the York News-Times reported.
Mark Rezac discovered the fledgling as he was raking a field, and thought it was dead until it swiveled its head. He called the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and a conservation officer Dina Barta arrived within the hour.