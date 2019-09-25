The Nebraska Department of Transportation reports standstill traffic on westbound Interstate 80 because of a fiery crash involving two semis.
The State Patrol has closed the interstate from mile marker 420 (Ashland exit) to 409 (Waverly exit).
Eastbound lanes were also closed for a time because of the crash, partly due to the amount of smoke in the area.
The crash was reported shortly after 4 p.m.
At 4:40 p.m., Cody Thomas of the Nebraska State Patrol said troopers were expected to begin implementing rolling roadblocks to slowly move traffic stopped on the interstate past the crash site.
Firefighters are still currently attempting to get this semi fire put out. Interstate 80 westbound will be closed for sometime. Please use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/70acfPpGW8— NSP_TroopANightShift (@NSPTroopANights) September 25, 2019
Further east, traffic was being diverted to U.S. 6.
The crash involves two semis, and there is a diesel spill at least half a mile long, according to emergency radio reports.
It is unclear if there are any injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.