I-80

Traffic is backed up east of Lincoln on Interstate 80 Wednesday. This traffic camera is at the weigh scales near Greenwood.

 DOT

The Nebraska Department of Transportation reports standstill traffic on westbound Interstate 80 because of a fiery crash involving two semis.

The State Patrol has closed the interstate from mile marker 420 (Ashland exit) to 409 (Waverly exit).

Eastbound lanes were also closed for a time because of the crash, partly due to the amount of smoke in the area. 

The crash was reported shortly after 4 p.m.

At 4:40 p.m., Cody Thomas of the Nebraska State Patrol said troopers were expected to begin implementing rolling roadblocks to slowly move traffic stopped on the interstate past the crash site. 

Further east, traffic was being diverted to U.S. 6.

The crash involves two semis, and there is a diesel spill at least half a mile long, according to emergency radio reports.

It is unclear if there are any injuries. 

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

