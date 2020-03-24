8 inmates leave S.D. prison after another prisoner tests positive for COVID-19

Sources said that the woman was housed in the minimum-security unit that the women fled from, but the DOC has not yet responded to an email asking to confirm this. The woman's condition is unknown, as is where and how she is being treated, where she worked, how many inmates and workers she came into contact with are being quarantined, and other questions.

The women, who are between 23 and 30 years old, are serving sentences ranging from seven months to nearly 13 years (with five suspended).

Seven of the women are serving time for drug possession convictions while one is imprisoned for her third conviction of driving while intoxicated. Some of the women were also convicted of simple assault, eluding, second-degree robbery and failure to appear.