Inmate with COVID-19 dies at Lincoln hospital

A Nebraska Department of Correctional Services inmate who had tested positive for the coronavirus died Sunday at a Lincoln hospital.

A news release from the agency said the inmate, who was in his 60s and had multiple underlying health conditions, died at a Lincoln hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago.

The man had been sentenced in Lancaster County for possession of methamphetamine, but Corrections has yet to provide his name or the facility in which he had been incarcerated.

The exact cause of death has not been determined, and a grand jury will conduct an investigation, as is the case with any death in custody.

