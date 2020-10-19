 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Inmate with COVID-19 dies at Lincoln hospital
View Comments
editor's pick topical

Inmate with COVID-19 dies at Lincoln hospital

{{featured_button_text}}

A Nebraska Department of Correctional Services inmate who had tested positive for the coronavirus died Sunday at a Lincoln hospital. 

A news release from the agency said the inmate, who was in his 60s and had multiple underlying health conditions, died at a Lincoln hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago.

The man had been sentenced in Lancaster County for possession of methamphetamine, but Corrections has yet to provide his name or the facility in which he had been incarcerated.

The exact cause of death has not been determined, and a grand jury will conduct an investigation, as is the case with any death in custody.

State penitentiary COVID-19 cases among staff lead to modified lockdown
Nebraska inmate dies at hospital after testing positive for COVID-19
Two Lincoln prisons are up to 185 COVID-19 cases

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

Prisons logo 2020
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Sasse seeks reelection in odd Senate race
Federal Government

Sasse seeks reelection in odd Senate race

  • Updated

The Nebraska Democratic Party does not support the winner of the party's May primary election, Chris Janicek of Omaha, and instead has drafted Preston Love Jr. of Omaha as its designated write-in candidate to oppose Republican Sen. Ben Sasse.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News