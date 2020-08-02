You are the owner of this article.
Inmate missing from Omaha correctional facility
Inmate missing from Omaha correctional facility

An inmate walked away from the Community Corrections Center-Omaha, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said.

Matthew Saxton "was supposed to go to his job in the community but went to a girlfriend’s residence instead," the department said in a news release Sunday. "She contacted authorities after she and Saxton had an argument. He removed the electronic monitoring device he was wearing and left the area."

Saxton is 36 years old, white, 5-foot-11, 220 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

He is serving a four- to seven-year sentence for fourth-offense DUI and leaving the scene of a property damage accident in Sarpy County. He began serving his sentence on Aug. 19, 2019, has a parole eligibility date of Sept. 6, 2020, and a tentative release date of April 7, 2022. 

