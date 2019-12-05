Inmate missing from Omaha community correctional facility

Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center-Omaha.

Shelton Fils left the facility at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday. He removed the electronic monitoring device he was wearing, which was recovered in Carter Lake, Iowa.

Community Corrections Center-Omaha is one of two community custody facilities operated by the Department of Correctional Services. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Fils is serving an eight-year sentence out of Douglas County on weapons charges, resisting arrest and making terroristic threats. His sentence started in October 2012. He is tentatively scheduled for release on Jan. 9, 2020.

Fils is a 48-year-old black man, 6-foot tall, 230 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Fils' whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

