Inmate missing from Omaha community correctional facility

An inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center-Omaha after attending religious services Sunday.

Thomas Craven never returned to the prison after going out on an approved trip to attend the services, according to a Nebraska Department of Correctional Services news release. He was later spotted getting into an unknown vehicle.

Craven apparently removed his monitoring device near the area of 48th Street and Underwood Avenue.

Craven started serving a six- to seven-year sentence on Feb. 13, 2019, for charges out of Douglas County, including terroristic threats, second-degree assault and possession of a controlled substance. He had been projected to be released Sept. 18, 2021.

The department is asking anyone who knows where he is to contact local law enforcement or the Nebraska State Patrol.

Community Corrections Center-Omaha is one of two community custody facilities operated by the Department of Correctional Services. It houses the lowest custody level and is the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

