Inmate missing from Omaha community correctional facility arrested Monday

Police in Omaha arrested an inmate reported missing from the Community Corrections Center-Omaha after attending religious services Sunday.

Thomas Craven was arrested at 18th and Carter on Monday afternoon, officials said in a news release.

Craven never returned to the prison after going on an approved trip to attend the services, officials said last week. He was later spotted getting into an unknown vehicle.

Craven's monitoring device was removed near the area of 48th Street and Underwood Avenue, the release stated.

Craven started serving a six- to seven-year sentence on Feb. 13, 2019, for charges out of Douglas County, including terroristic threats, second-degree assault and possession of a controlled substance. He had been projected to be released Sept. 18, 2021.

Community Corrections Center-Omaha is one of two community custody facilities operated by the Department of Correctional Services. It houses the lowest custody level and is the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

