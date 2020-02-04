You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Inmate dies in Omaha correctional facility
View Comments
topical

Inmate dies in Omaha correctional facility

{{featured_button_text}}

A 21-year-old inmate at an Omaha prison died Tuesday morning after being found unresponsive in his cell.

Carmichael Elya was discovered in his cell at Community Corrections Center-Omaha at around 4:20 a.m. He was taken to a hospital and declared dead, according to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Corrections.

His cause of death has yet to be determined. A grand jury will conduct an investigation, as it does whenever an inmate dies in state custody.

Elya was nearly three years into a six- to 10-year sentence for first-degree sexual assault in Sarpy County.

Waverly woman enters plea in connection to her 3-week-old son’s death in 2017
Lincoln woman reports gun and ammo stolen from trunk of parked car
Prisons logo 2016
View Comments
0
1
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Assistant city editor

John Schreier, an Omaha native and sixth-generation Nebraskan, is an assistant city editor and had worked at the Journal Star since 2017.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News