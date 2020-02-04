Inmate dies in Omaha correctional facility

A 21-year-old inmate at an Omaha prison died Tuesday morning after being found unresponsive in his cell.

Carmichael Elya was discovered in his cell at Community Corrections Center-Omaha at around 4:20 a.m. He was taken to a hospital and declared dead, according to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Corrections.

His cause of death has yet to be determined. A grand jury will conduct an investigation, as it does whenever an inmate dies in state custody.

Elya was nearly three years into a six- to 10-year sentence for first-degree sexual assault in Sarpy County.

