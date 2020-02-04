You are the owner of this article.
Inmate dies at Nebraska State Penitentiary
A 63-year-old inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary died Tuesday.

James Hall died at 12:55 p.m. His sentence started Dec. 18, 1997. He was serving a 10-year to life sentence out of Hall County for second-degree murder.

While the cause of death has yet to be determined, Hall was being treated for a medical condition. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

Assistant city editor

John Schreier, an Omaha native and sixth-generation Nebraskan, is an assistant city editor and had worked at the Journal Star since 2017.

