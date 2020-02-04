Inmate dies at Nebraska State Penitentiary

A 63-year-old inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary died Tuesday.
James Hall died at 12:55 p.m. His sentence started Dec. 18, 1997. He was serving a 10-year to life sentence out of Hall County for second-degree murder.
While the cause of death has yet to be determined, Hall was being treated for a medical condition. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.
