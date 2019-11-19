A 57-year-old inmate died shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.
Amos Loyd's sentence began on Aug. 31, 2006. He was serving a 20- to 30-year sentence for robbery out of Douglas County. His projected release date was 2025.
While the cause of death has not been determined, Loyd was being treated for a medical condition.
As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.