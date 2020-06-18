You are the owner of this article.
Initial unemployment claims rise slightly in Nebraska
Initial unemployment claims rise slightly in Nebraska

New unemployment claims in Nebraska rose slightly last week and remain well above pre-pandemic record levels.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, there were 4,918 initial claims filed in the week ending June 13, up 221 from the week prior.

The number of claims is higher than the pre-coronavirus record by about 900. The first week of June marked the first time initial claims dipped under 5,000 since March, when many businesses had to close down or scale back their operations.

Nationally, initial unemployment claims fell to 1,508,000, a decrease of 58,000 from the previous week.

The number of people collecting benefits nationally also fell to 29,140,557, a decrease of 375,522 from the previous week.

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors
Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors

More than 3,000 high school seniors in Lincoln are graduating into a world nobody’s navigated before, staring into a pandemic that has closed schools, slashed families’ economic security and, for many graduates, changed their college plans.

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic

At middle and high schools across the city, teachers made signs and hung decorations and put on costumes and played music to help students note the end of a school year where dining room tables and bedroom desks became the classroom.

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival

This year would have marked the 153rd annual community Fourth of July celebration in Seward, which first put on an event in the local town square in 1868.

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are taking the lead on the coalition. The letter is also signed by attorneys general in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

