Indian Cave's main attraction accessible again, three years after landslide damage

Closed for more than three years, the boardwalk leading to one of Indian Cave State Park’s main attractions — Indian Cave — has reopened.

But with a few changes.

Instead of the old series of stairs and platforms — which was partially washed away by landslides during the March 2019 bomb cyclone — the new boardwalk includes a ramp compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has also added an 8-foot-wide viewing deck with seating, and plans to install interpretive panels explaining the area’s cultural and natural history, and the story of the prehistoric Native petroglyphs, which are carved into the cave’s sandstone walls.

But the new boardwalk doesn’t carry visitors as close to the cave as the old one. And that was intentional, said Jeff Fields, the commission’s parks administrator.

“We’re trying to protect the integrity of the petroglyphs on the cave. We’ve had some vandalism in the past,” he said. “This was an effort where people can get close enough to see things, but not too close.”

The state plans to add a viewing scope to the deck for a better view of the petroglyphs, Fields said.

The state started the $800,000 replacement project in September. The boardwalk measures 420 feet from end to end, though a 5-foot-wide staircase leading up to it can cut some of the distance.

On average, the park — about 90 miles southeast of Lincoln — attracts 225,000 visitors per year, Fields said.