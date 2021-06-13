'Incredible visionary and thinker' – Leader of Lincoln Community Foundation will retire this year

Kim Robak, chair of the Lincoln Community Foundation board, said Bartle’s passion for philanthropy is what made her such a force.

“What I love most is that she doesn’t just think the ideas and sit back and let others do the work,” Robak said. “She jumps in with both feet.”

When Bartle retires at the end of the year, it’s her mind that Robak will miss the most.

“What I know best about Barb is that she is an incredible visionary and thinker,” she said. “I will have lunch with her and her brain is just working about (an) idea, and how we could do this and how we could improve the lives of people in the city of Lincoln … I find her to be an incredibly talented woman.”

Another asset Bartle brought to the foundation was implementing good hiring practices, Robak said.

“She is the type of person who is not afraid of hiring people who are better than she is,” Robak said. “She lets them run and do their jobs.”

Bartle, who is known for stopping meetings to compliment and highlight a staff member’s work, said she will miss her co-workers at the foundation.