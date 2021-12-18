In three hours, Wednesday storms spun up 24 tornadoes in Nebraska

As amazing as Wednesday's mid-December weather whirlwind was, with at least 24 tornadoes spinning out of a line of storms extending from border to border in Nebraska, the fallout has been equally stunning.
While many homes were damaged, very few were destroyed, according to on-location surveys conducted by National Weather Service staff over recent days. And despite the twisters moving through 14 counties, there have been no reports of serious injuries.
As Rebecca Goodwin said Wednesday night, assessing the damage at her Saunders County farmstead: "There's a reason for the season."
But as forecasters projected, the Wednesday storms were nothing like what you would expect in Nebraska in the countdown to Christmas.
Nebraska couple just finished building sheep barn Wednesday morning. Wind blew it apart Wednesday afternoon.
The first tornado spun up at 1:27 p.m., a few miles north of Minden. Its circulation crossed the interstate south of Gibbon, surveyors documented Friday.
The damage reports are still a work in progress, but as of Saturday afternoon, the weather service offices in Hastings and Valley had plotted 24 tornadoes, the last approaching the Missouri River southeast of Beaver Lake at 4:11 p.m.
In the three-hour span, tornadoes touched Kearney, Franklin, Adams, Webster, Hall, Hamilton, Polk, Platte, Colfax, Cuming, Saunders, Cass, Pawnee and Otoe counties.
At least five of the tornadoes were rated EF2 by surveyors, who found damage that indicated winds of at least 111 mph.
* An EF2 tornado that developed just west of Columbus damaged several blocks of homes as it moved 3 miles through the Platte County community.
* An EF2 tornado on the ground for 6 miles destroyed buildings on several farmsteads in the area near Howells.
* The day's largest tornado, estimated at 200 yards wide, moved for 11 miles through the Beemer area, damaging farmsteads and knocking down power poles.
* An EF2 tornado near Nehawka tore the roof from a horse barn and destroyed outbuildings on a farmstead along U.S. 75.
* The last of the day's tornadoes in Nebraska ripped the roof off a waterfront home at Beaver Lake and damaged a nearby horse farm.
Prior to Wednesday, the state had documented only five tornadoes in the month of December, those coming in comparatively isolated events in 1975 and 2016.
This storm, with 24 tornadoes, compares more to spring storms in Tornado Alley. Officials said daily data is difficult to find, but the record for confirmed tornadoes in a day in Nebraska appears to be 41 in May 2004.