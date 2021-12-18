In three hours, Wednesday storms spun up 24 tornadoes in Nebraska

At least five of the tornadoes were rated EF2 by surveyors, who found damage that indicated winds of at least 111 mph.

* An EF2 tornado that developed just west of Columbus damaged several blocks of homes as it moved 3 miles through the Platte County community.

* An EF2 tornado on the ground for 6 miles destroyed buildings on several farmsteads in the area near Howells.

* The day's largest tornado, estimated at 200 yards wide, moved for 11 miles through the Beemer area, damaging farmsteads and knocking down power poles.

* An EF2 tornado near Nehawka tore the roof from a horse barn and destroyed outbuildings on a farmstead along U.S. 75.

* The last of the day's tornadoes in Nebraska ripped the roof off a waterfront home at Beaver Lake and damaged a nearby horse farm.

Prior to Wednesday, the state had documented only five tornadoes in the month of December, those coming in comparatively isolated events in 1975 and 2016.