In Gothenburg, new life for the sod house and world's largest plow

The dogs caught their attention.
Gothenburg’s old Sod House Museum wasn’t even open, but every day, dozens of interstate drivers would stretch their legs — and walk their dogs — in its large lot.
J.C. Smith and his business partners would see them on their way to work, he said. He enlisted the clerks working at the nearby gas station to keep track, and they reported 30 to 50 dog-walkers a day.
And that untapped traffic potential urged the owners of Crop Tech Solutions — which helps push producers toward the future of farming — to buy the 3-acre tribute to the industry’s past.
Earlier this year, they closed on the sod house, the big red barn, the world’s largest plow and a steel bison built from more than 4 miles of barbed-wire.
“It’s that free opportunity that’s passing through Gothenburg that we’re trying to capture,” Smith said. “We don’t care about making money. We want to grow our other business and benefit the town.”
Their other business is high-tech: Smith describes themselves as virtual agronomists, like a Best Buy Geek Squad for farmers, helping them decide what to plant, where to plant, how and when to water, what type of fertilizer to use — mining and managing data to maximize profits and cut costs.
The Sod House Museum had a simpler start more than 30 years ago. Merle and Linda Block wanted to share the story of their immigrant ancestors, who’d ended up in Nebraska and learned to live off the land, and learned to live within it.
The couple bought the property near the Interstate 80 exit and Merle Block built a sod house. They put up the red barn as a museum, filling it with pioneer-era pieces. To draw the attention of travelers, Merle Block assembled what he called the world’s largest sod-raking plow, four times larger than normal.
They sold souvenirs and accepted donations and, some years, as many as 50,000 people pulled off the interstate and into their lot.
They welcomed new neighbors to the exit — chain hotels and a Pizza Hut, the gas station and an espresso shop.
They shut it down three years ago, and then put it on the market, hoping to find a buyer who would continue its legacy.
“We hated it that we had to close, but the time comes when it doesn’t work,” Merle Block said last year. “The wife said: ‘We’re old.’ You get up into your 80s, you just don’t want to work.”
At 30, Smith is younger than the museum, but he’d grown up with it, and he’d watched the changes to the immediate area.
“It’s the last thing around the exit that someone local owned,” he said. “The rest of it has been bought up by someone from out of town who might not care.”
Smith and his partners have broad, long-term plans for the old tourist attraction they now call Exit 211. They need to shore up the old sod house. They’d like to use the red barn to host community events and eventually showcase and market locally made products, including their farm-consulting services.
And they want to work with others to further redevelop the area, adding cabins for travelers to rent overnight and maybe take more time to see the rest of the town.
Anything that draws travelers and their spending money off the interstate is good for the economy, said Deb Egenberger, executive director of the Community Development Office.
“We love that we have a trio of younger people that really have a vision for getting people into Gothenburg and keeping them here for a while,” she said. “We’re really glad to have them doing it.”
The pandemic has slowed, but not stalled, their plans. They’ve hosted Santa at the site twice this month already, and they’re catering to the dog-walking travelers that caught their attention in the first place.
They opened Updogs, advertising it as Nebraska’s premier dog stop. They don’t charge anything to use it, so they don’t keep track of visitors. But he guessed at least 30 pet owners stop per day.
“It’s right in the middle of the state,” Smith said. “And it’s a good area to get out, stretch your legs and learn a little bit of history about where we came from.”
