In Douglas County, no haircuts, pedicures, manicures or massages

The Douglas County Health Department set the record straight Tuesday -- clarifying an order it issued late last week banning gatherings of more than 10 people, and prohibiting even gatherings if people can't maintain a 6-foot social distance.

Yes, director Adi Pour said in a news release, that last part applies to the beauty service industry, effectively shutting down hair and nail salons, tattoo and massage parlors in Omaha.

It’s simply not possible for stylists and tattoo artists to perform their jobs from at least 6 feet away, said Phil Rooney, the department’s public information officer.

“It’s an ideal way to spread the disease,” he said. “You’ll be touching them for 20 minutes in most cases, or longer.”

Four counties in the Omaha area -- Cass, Douglas, Sarpy and Washington -- are covered in a directed health measure that includes heightened restrictions due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The kind side of the COVID-19 crisis

