In a Nebraska town of one, it's not hard to keep distance

The mayor of Monowi doesn’t have to crack down on crowds of more than 10 in her Boyd County town near the Niobrara.

And she’s not steering clear of other residents on Broad Street, or explaining last week’s state-mandated coronavirus-related restrictions to her community’s business owners.

Because she’d be talking to herself.

Elsie Eiler, 86, has been Monowi’s sole citizen, mayor and proprietor since her longtime husband, Rudy, died in 2004. But the only person in town isn’t used to being so alone.

Her bar and grill’s guest book has been signed by customers from all 50 states and more than 50 countries. She’s been interviewed by reporters around the world. On a normal Saturday night, she might serve burgers and beer to anywhere from a dozen customers to a full house.

That ended late Wednesday, when Gov. Pete Ricketts added Boyd and 14 others to the list of counties required to follow the state’s directed health measure — forcing bars and restaurants to close their drinking and dining rooms.

The mayor called the sheriff the next day to get the details. Chuck Wrede offered to print out the measure and swing by.