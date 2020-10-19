If you've made memories in a state park, Nebraskaland wants to see them

And it’s casting a wide net. “They can be boating, they can be fishing, they can be water skiing, they can be hunting, picnicking, camping,” she said. “Anything you can do in a park or you could do back then, that’s what we’re looking for.”

Specifically, the magazine wants photos taken before 2000, and the older the better. Also, Gustafson said, the more the merrier.

“We’re hoping we get a lot of them. We’d love to have the problem of having too many.”

The magazine will devote a special spring issue to the photos, and Game and Parks will publish others on Facebook and Instagram throughout next year.

The inspiration for this project — the original Portraits from the Past — tends to show more hunting and fishing. Gustafson wants these photos to show a wider range of recreation.

“We’re definitely open. We know people have done a lot of different things in our park areas.”

How to submit your memories and photos:

* Fill out the online form at magazine.outdoornebraska.gov/parksportraits