If you’re related to the Sandbergs from Ong, a Wyoming woman has something for you

Brenda Elliott paid only $5 for the old Bible she found at a garage sale two years ago — but she’s spent hundreds of hours since then trying to give it away.

The grandmother from Gillette, Wyoming, has bought used Bibles in the past, donating them to those who seemed to need one the most.

But this Bible stood out, with a deeply engraved leather cover, more than a foot tall, and with steel clasps to keep it closed. Inside: 13 pounds of illustrated Christianity, and the remnants of a Nebraska family’s history.

The more Elliott dug into it — reading the inscription, finding brittle newspaper clippings and old pictures pressed between its pages — the more she learned. It was dated 1887, a gift to Carl August Sandberg, the son of a Swedish immigrant who'd landed in New York but had built a farm and raised a family in Fillmore County before retiring across the Clay County line in Ong.

And the more she learned, the more she knew she needed to find its rightful owner.

“I said, ‘I can’t own this. It doesn’t belong to me.’ There’s got to be somebody that this would mean something to.”