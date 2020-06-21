If you’re related to the Sandbergs from Ong, a Wyoming woman has something for you

Brenda Elliott paid only $5 for the old Bible she found at a garage sale two years ago — but she’s spent hundreds of hours since then trying to give it away.
The grandmother from Gillette, Wyoming, has bought used Bibles in the past, donating them to those who seemed to need one the most.
But this Bible stood out, with a deeply engraved leather cover, more than a foot tall, and with steel clasps to keep it closed. Inside: 13 pounds of illustrated Christianity, and the remnants of a Nebraska family’s history.
The more Elliott dug into it — reading the inscription, finding brittle newspaper clippings and old pictures pressed between its pages — the more she learned. It was dated 1887, a gift to Carl August Sandberg, the son of a Swedish immigrant who'd landed in New York but had built a farm and raised a family in Fillmore County before retiring across the Clay County line in Ong.
And the more she learned, the more she knew she needed to find its rightful owner.
“I said, ‘I can’t own this. It doesn’t belong to me.’ There’s got to be somebody that this would mean something to.”
She’s done the math, thought about the generations that would have come and gone since Carl August Sandberg got the Bible in 1887. Still, there must be a relative out there who would appreciate it.
“This belongs to a great-great-grandchild somewhere. It would have some sentimental value.”
She started searching about a month after she bought the Bible. And she started hitting dead ends.
The internet wasn’t much help. She’d Google Carl August Sandberg and get results for Carl August Sandburg, the Pulitzer Prize-winning poet and Abraham Lincoln biographer. So she’d work the phone. She called a Sandberg Implement in western Nebraska. Wrong family. She talked to the oldest man in Ong. Never heard of the Sandbergs.
After two years of trying to climb a stranger’s family tree — learning that Carl John and Christine Sandberg had three children, Carl August, Oscar and Alma — she’s still stumped.
This month, she contacted the Journal Star, which was able to find a few more facts in the archives.
Carl August stayed in Ong, eulogized as a respected businessman who spent his life running a mercantile and 40 years as the Sunday school superintendent. His son, Wesley, taught music in Sutton, and Wesley's son, Rolland, taught music in Waverly and then Los Angeles.
Oscar became a Swedish Methodist Episcopal minister, first in Lincoln and then all over the upper Midwest as the church’s Chicago-based district supervisor.
Alma stayed close to home, to care for her mother, though in 1896 was clandestinely and briefly married to a man who fired a shot at Oscar before fleeing from Ong.
But then the trail went cold. So the Journal Star contacted Nancy Overturf, the former secretary of the Clay County Historical Society.
The name wasn’t familiar, but now she and her history-collecting colleagues are on the case. Just give them a little time, she said.
Nearly 600 miles from Ong in Wyoming, the 133-year-old Bible remains on Elliott’s table, like a reminder, she said.
Every time she looks at it, she feels the need to get it home.
“I don’t want anything for it,” she said. “I just want to give it to whoever it belongs to.”
