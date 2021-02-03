If Bruce Springsteen spent his Sunday in Nebraska, those who would know aren’t talking

The chartered jet landed at the Hastings airport early Sunday, after a three-hour trip from New Jersey.

And then the rumor took off.

Fueled by photos on Facebook, south-central Nebraskans were quick to identify the mystery visitor.

“Bruce Springsteen came into Hastings yesterday.”

“Seriously Bruce Springsteen, how cool is that. But now the question, why?”

“Sounds like Bruce Springsteen was part of the Jeep commercial in Blue Hill.”

They said Bruce Springsteen was traveling in an RV. That Bruce Springsteen had a Runza. That Bruce Springsteen was shooting a Super Bowl commercial, and was ultimately bound for the geographical center of the U.S. near Lebanon, Kansas, but he’d stopped in Webster County.

And, yes, someone did stop in Webster County, because a film crew shot something on the Republican River bridge south of Red Cloud and had hired a couple of off-duty deputies for security, Sheriff Troy Schmitz said Wednesday.

But, no, they didn’t know who that someone was. “I’ve heard a lot of things,” Schmitz said. “We were not given a name, and we didn’t ask it.”

