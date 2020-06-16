Related to this story

Wrong-way moose on the loose in Gage County
The moose made his first appearance outside of Ainsworth last year. He wandered south past Ravenna and Hastings, spent some time in Kansas, and emerged back in Nebraska earlier this month near Wilber.

