'I feel like the luckiest man alive' — Henderson farmer gets help with harvest after equipment burned

When Jonathan Rempel received the call that his farm equipment was in flames on Oct. 15, he was unsure how he would harvest the remaining acres of corn he had left. But a week later, neighbors and friends came together with their combines, semis and families to help the Rempels complete their harvest.

"Nobody gets to see people love people like this. That's rare," Rempel said. "My heart is full and God is good."

More than 80 farmers and their families helped Rempel complete his harvest this weekend. He said people from around the area and even some from other states met up early Friday morning and started working.

They worked from 7:30 a.m-9 p.m. on Friday and finished the job by noon Saturday. That amount of work would have normally taken him about 12 days, he said.

"I feel like the luckiest man alive," Rempel said. "These people sacrificed time with their families, they brought their machines, they risked their wealth for a guy who just had his burned. They all did it out of love. They're the best people."

Rempel is a fourth-generation farmer in Henderson that was helping his pregnant wife, Abbie, get their two children ready for school when he received the heart-wrenching call from the Sutton volunteer fire department.