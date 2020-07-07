I-80 traffic stop nets 100 pounds of marijuana

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

YORK – A traffic stop on Sunday resulted in the discovery and seizure of about 100 pounds of marijuana, the York County Sheriff’s Office says.

Just before 6 p.m., a deputy pulled over a 2011 Volvo SUV for failing to signal a lane change on Interstate 80 just west of the York exit and smelled burnt marijuana, according to court records.

In an affidavit for the driver's arrest, deputy Korey Goplin said when his police service dog, Loki, went around the SUV, the dog indicated the odor of drugs, too. In a search, he said he found a gun and noticed the floor's carpet had been taken up. He used a gas-tank scope and saw multiple bags of suspected drugs.

Goplin said the Volvo was towed to York, where York/Seward County Interdiction Task Force searched it and found a false floor and nearly 100 pounds of marijuana hidden inside.

They arrested the driver, 28-year-old Nicholas Vance of Dade City, Florida, who was charged Monday with possession of a firearm while violating drug laws, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of more than a pound of marijuana, no drug tax stamp and carrying a concealed weapon.

