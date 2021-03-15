I-80 remains closed in western Nebraska after blizzard

Interstate 80 remained closed Monday morning after a spring blizzard hit western Nebraska.

The Nebraska State Patrol said on Twitter that while some highways in the Panhandle were beginning to open, "I-80 remains closed for westbound traffic from Kearney as truck facilities are full to the west and routes into Wyoming and Colorado remain closed."

The storm that hit the western part of the state also dropped 36 inches of snow on Cheyenne, Wyoming, and 27 inches at the Denver airport.

Some areas of the Panhandle saw a foot or more of snow, with as much as 19 inches reported near Gering and 16 inches near Harrisburg.

The snow was continuing in the northern part of the state Monday morning, with the National Weather Service forecasting 2-4 inches for parts of north-central and northeast Nebraska. A winter weather advisory is in effect for a handful of counties until noon.

Rain inundated other parts of the state. Grand Island and Hastings both got more than 5 inches of rain over the weekend, while Kearney, York and Aurora all recorded more than 4 inches.