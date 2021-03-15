 Skip to main content
I-80 remains closed in western Nebraska after blizzard
I-80 remains closed in western Nebraska after blizzard

A motorist guides a sedan along North Pennsylvania Street as a snowstorm rips across the intermountain west Sunday in Denver. Forecasters are calling for the storm to leave at least another six inches of snow during the day before moving out on to the eastern plains. 

 David Zalubowski, AP

Interstate 80 remained closed Monday morning after a spring blizzard hit western Nebraska.

The Nebraska State Patrol said on Twitter that while some highways in the Panhandle were beginning to open, "I-80 remains closed for westbound traffic from Kearney as truck facilities are full to the west and routes into Wyoming and Colorado remain closed."

The storm that hit the western part of the state also dropped 36 inches of snow on Cheyenne, Wyoming, and 27 inches at the Denver airport.

Some areas of the Panhandle saw a foot or more of snow, with as much as 19 inches reported near Gering and 16 inches near Harrisburg.

The snow was continuing in the northern part of the state Monday morning, with the National Weather Service forecasting 2-4 inches for parts of north-central and northeast Nebraska. A winter weather advisory is in effect for a handful of counties until noon.

Rain inundated other parts of the state. Grand Island and Hastings both got more than 5 inches of rain over the weekend, while Kearney, York and Aurora all recorded more than 4 inches.

Lincoln had recorded 3.76 inches of rain as of Monday morning, already the sixth-highest total for March. The 2.95 inches that fell on Sunday was the most ever recorded in the city on a single day in March.

Flood warnings remained in effect Monday morning for Lincoln Creek near Seward, Turkey Creek near DeWitt and Wilber, and for several areas of the Big Blue River.

The weather service said some minor flooding was likely.

High winds also caused damage and power outages around the state on Sunday. Lincoln saw gusts as high as 55 mph, enough to bring down large tree limbs and cause sporadic minor power outages.

The wind also blew down one of the canopies at the Kwik Shop near Holdrege Street and North Cotner Boulevard Sunday afternoon.

While the wind has gone away, the rain will stick around. While Monday is forecast to be mostly dry, significant rain is possible again Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The weather service says Lincoln could get anywhere from about 0.75-1.5 inches of rain, with the possibility of some wet snow mixing in.

Highs are forecast to be in the mid to upper 40s Monday-Thursday, before warming into the 50s on Friday.

