Hunters take seven animals in Nebraska mountain lion season
Mountain lion hunting

Travis Handy posted a photo of the mountain lion he killed  in January -- the first animal taken during the 2020 season -- on the Nebraska Fishing and Hunting Bragging Board on Facebook.

Nebraska’s third mountain lion season since 2014 closed Tuesday with hunters harvesting seven animals from the Pine Ridge area in the state's northwest corner.

They hunted the limit — three males and one female — in the area’s south subunit, ending its season Feb. 5, but needed an extended season in the north subunit to take two males and one female.

Some of the lions were familiar to biologists because they wore ear tags or radio collars from an earlier research project, said Sam Wilson, furbearer and big-game manager for the state Game and Parks Commission.

The largest lion taken was a male weighing 171 pounds. “That would be about as big as we’ve seen in the state,” Wilson said.

Before the hunt, the Pine Ridge area was home to an estimated 59 mountain lions. It’s unclear where that number stands now, Wilson said, because even though seven were taken, others were likely born or have moved into the area.

And it’s too soon to say if there will be a 2021 season; that will be up to Game and Parks commissioners later this year, he said.

During the first season, hunters killed five animals, and five more when the season returned in 2019.

The hunts have been controversial, generating opposition from the public, the U.S. Humane Society and Omaha Sen. Ernie Chambers. He successfully championed a bill in 2014 to ban the practice, though it was vetoed by Gov. Dave Heineman.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Husker News