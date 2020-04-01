Hunters take seven animals in Nebraska mountain lion season

Nebraska’s third mountain lion season since 2014 closed Tuesday with hunters harvesting seven animals from the Pine Ridge area in the state's northwest corner.

They hunted the limit — three males and one female — in the area’s south subunit, ending its season Feb. 5, but needed an extended season in the north subunit to take two males and one female.

Some of the lions were familiar to biologists because they wore ear tags or radio collars from an earlier research project, said Sam Wilson, furbearer and big-game manager for the state Game and Parks Commission.

The largest lion taken was a male weighing 171 pounds. “That would be about as big as we’ve seen in the state,” Wilson said.

Before the hunt, the Pine Ridge area was home to an estimated 59 mountain lions. It’s unclear where that number stands now, Wilson said, because even though seven were taken, others were likely born or have moved into the area.

And it’s too soon to say if there will be a 2021 season; that will be up to Game and Parks commissioners later this year, he said.

During the first season, hunters killed five animals, and five more when the season returned in 2019.