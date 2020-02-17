'Humble, very quiet hero': Nebraska native, author and Pearl Harbor survivor dies

Donald Stratton, a Nebraska native and survivor of the attack on Pearl Harbor who turned his experience into a book late in life, died over the weekend.

Stratton, who was 97, died late Saturday at his home in Colorado Springs, his family said. He had been in poor health since contracting pneumonia in October.

"He was a very humble, very quiet hero," said his son, Randy Stratton. “He didn't want or seek the attention he received.”

Stratton was born in Inavale in 1922 and grew up in Red Cloud. After graduating from high school in 1940, he joined the Navy.

He wound up being stationed on the USS Arizona, a battleship that was sunk during the Japanese attacks on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

Stratton was one of only about 335 sailors out of a crew of more than 1,500 to survive the attack, which ignited the ship's ammunition stores and led to a huge explosion. He and five other men were saved by climbing hand-over-hand on a rope thrown at the last second by a sailor on the adjacent repair ship USS Vestal in one of the most dramatic rescues of the day.