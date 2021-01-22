Humanities Nebraska encourages writing a letter to a stranger to connect in a distanced time

Cindy Lange-Kubick Columnist Cindy Lange-Kubick has loved writing columns about life in her hometown since 1994. She had hoped to become a people person by now, nonetheless she would love to hear your tales of fascinating neighbors and interesting places. Follow Cindy Lange-Kubick Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Lisa Warren already had a pen pal, a friend in Iowa whose letters have arrived in her mailbox every week for 40 years and vice versa.

So she knew about the art of letter writing, and she thought she might want to write another one (or two) after she read about an opportunity to connect via the USPS last summer.

It was July, and Humanities Nebraska was launching “Dear Stranger,” a letter exchange to connect Nebraskans during the pandemic.

The premise was simple (and borrowed from Oregon Humanities). Pick up a pen (or sit down at your computer) and tell someone this: When you look back at your life in 2020, what stories do you think you will tell about this time and what you learned about yourself?

Humanities Nebraska would collect the letters and send them off, pairing two writers.

Warren mailed her letter a few days before the deadline at the end of July. Warren, retired from a career in women’s apparel sales and marketing, described her life in Lincoln during COVID-19.