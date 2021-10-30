How social media, partnerships and lemon meringue helped a small town Nebraska cafe thrive

On the Friday that Nelson met her 8 a.m. coffee group at the cafe, David and Megan Holtorf drove northwest 120 miles from Omaha for lunch.

David, a financial adviser, and Megan, a banker, met up with David’s college friend, a commodities broker who lives 24 miles away in Columbus. It was a “trek” they’d been itching to make since Megan heard of it on Twitter.

“I just liked the story,” she said. “I’m from a really small town. I want to see places like this succeed.”

Still, a four-hour round trip for lunch? In a time when you can work from anywhere, you can take a lunch break anywhere, too.

David took a work call on the way up. Megan admired the scenery: horses swishing their tails in the shadow of a sagging barn, the yellow flash of a meadowlark streaking past, endless acres of corn bending in the breeze.

After lunch they lingered at their corner table as the packed dining room emptied, the cowbell on the door jingling each time it opened. Their burger baskets were empty, but the Holtorfs took some treats to go: a clamshell of gooey cinnamon rolls and a stack of scotcheroos.

Their friend, David Franzen, has an office in nearby Humphrey. He vowed to start picking up lunch for the team.