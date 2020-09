Horse kicks out window of Holdrege bar

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HOLDREGE — A horse walked into a bar. Well, almost.

This particular horse found himself at a different kind of watering hole than he typically frequents Tuesday in Holdrege. The horse got loose and wandered into downtown Holdrege. When he saw his reflection in the windows of J.B.’s Sports Bar and Grill, he was ready to put up a fight.

J.B.’s was closed Tuesday for an annual deep cleaning, and only owner Staci Fertig and one employee were in the facility at the time. At 5:30 p.m., the pair were about to leave the sports bar when they saw the horse outside.

Fertig watched the horse from the restaurant’s large meeting room as he paced right outside.

“I was on the phone with my husband ... and told him, ‘The horse is really aggressive, and I think he is going to come through the window,’” said Fertig, who owns J.B.’s with her husband, Jerry.

The employee hollered at Fertig to get out of the meeting room when he kicked in the window with his hind legs.

“It was like an explosion,” she said.

Glass flew through the room and traveled as far as the dance floor in the main dining area. The horse kicked two other parts of the building, but he never entered the restaurant.