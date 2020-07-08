Honor flight organizer to host pro-police event

“Our idea is to have an event and invite folks to come and show their support for law enforcement,” he said. “It’s as simple as that.”

But it will have music, from the Sarpy Serenaders barbershop chorus and others. It will have a master of ceremonies, former U.S. Rep. Hal Daub, who also served as Omaha mayor and on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.

Daub was happy to play a role showing visible community support for law enforcement and their families, he said.

“We’re not trying to politicize the event. We’re trying to say to the community, ‘Let’s support law enforcement and stand up.’ It’s a stressful job, not only for the men and women in uniform, but those families from which those folks come from.”

The nation needs a strong public safety network to keep it safe, he said, and it benefits daily from first responders. But he’s troubled by the disproportionate attention placed on a few negative actions.

“We should not blame everyone for the mistakes of one,” Daub said. “The media seems intent on blaming everybody for the mistakes of one.”

The event will include several speakers, representing law enforcement and the city’s Black and Latino communities.