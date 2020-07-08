Honor flight organizer to host pro-police event

Bill Williams fixed his focus on honoring veterans a dozen years ago, and hasn’t looked away since.
With his wife, Evonne, and their nonprofit Patriotic Productions, Williams has taken 3,500 Nebraska veterans to Washington, D.C., on more than a dozen all-expenses-paid honor flights. They've comforted Gold Star families. They’ve organized state and national Remembering Our Fallen memorials — traveling tributes to U.S. service members lost since Sept. 11, 2001.
But something else recently caught Williams' attention.
“I’ve been watching all the destruction on TV and the demonstrations and the rioting,” he said. “And it’s just unfair to treat all law enforcement the way they’ve been treated.”
It bothered him, he said, that critics of law enforcement have painted cops with such a broad brush in the days and weeks after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“Every profession has bad actors, and it’s just unfair that all law enforcement has been painted in this negative light for the actions of a few.”
So Williams got busy, using the organizing skills he’s learned working with veterans the past 12 years. The result: Back the Blue, an hourlong ceremony Saturday morning at Omaha’s Memorial Park.
He’s not calling it a march, or a rally.
“Our idea is to have an event and invite folks to come and show their support for law enforcement,” he said. “It’s as simple as that.”
But it will have music, from the Sarpy Serenaders barbershop chorus and others. It will have a master of ceremonies, former U.S. Rep. Hal Daub, who also served as Omaha mayor and on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.
Daub was happy to play a role showing visible community support for law enforcement and their families, he said.
“We’re not trying to politicize the event. We’re trying to say to the community, ‘Let’s support law enforcement and stand up.’ It’s a stressful job, not only for the men and women in uniform, but those families from which those folks come from.”
The nation needs a strong public safety network to keep it safe, he said, and it benefits daily from first responders. But he’s troubled by the disproportionate attention placed on a few negative actions.
“We should not blame everyone for the mistakes of one,” Daub said. “The media seems intent on blaming everybody for the mistakes of one.”
The event will include several speakers, representing law enforcement and the city’s Black and Latino communities.
Gene Haynes, the longtime principal at Omaha North High School, plans to discuss three themes — respect, communication, and human and civil rights — during his time at the microphone.
“We’re in a very, very difficult time,” he said. “There are some people out there who are having difficulties with police.”
But if both sides can communicate, and show respect for one another — and with human and civil rights in mind — progress can be made.
“You’re not going to resolve all problems, but at least you’re able to sit down at the table and discuss them.”
Haynes, who is retiring at the end of the month, said his school has always had a strong, collaborative relationship with police. He learned to rely on them.
“Guess what? If there’s something that goes down, who am I going to call?”
Williams doesn’t know how big of a crowd to expect. Or whether the event will draw protesters.
“People are going to do what they’re going to do,” he said. “We just hope we’re able to have our hour and let people talk about their support for law enforcement.”
Back the Blue
* 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday
* Omaha’s Memorial Park, 6005 Underwood
* Speakers: Hal Daub (master of ceremonies); Pastor James Patterson, Trinity Hope Foursquare Church; Gene Haynes, North High School; Capt. Wayne Hudson, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office; Sgt. Meg Fricke, Omaha Police; Sgt. Tony Conner, Omaha Police Officers Association; Rebecca Patlan, Latino community leader.
* Public invited, encouraged to bring lawn chairs and flags
Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!