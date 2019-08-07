Believe it or don't. But it took a state law to get Nebraska tourism merchandise into the hands of the state's adoring fans.
You could say, the "Honestly, it's not for everyone" T-shirts and mugs are now for everyone who wants them.
Sen. John Stinner of Scottsbluff introduced the bill (LB637) that authorized the Tourism Commission to develop and approve state marketing campaigns, and develop and sell tourism promotional products.
People aren't sure why a state law was needed to accomplish that, but it passed this spring and was signed into law by Gov. Pete Ricketts. So now the commission is authorized to contract with private vendors to produce, sell and distribute the products.
And now they're ready. Good thing, because Tourism Commission Executive Director John Ricks says the office has been getting requests "left and right" since October from discerning Nebraskans, and others, asking the commission to take their hard-earned money in exchange for those shirts and mugs.
“With our new campaign’s continued popularity and success, we’re excited to capitalize on that popularity further by selling merchandise,” Ricks said.
The shirts come in two choices: A short-sleeve unisex T-shirt ($20) and a unisex raglan-sleeved baseball tee ($25). The T-shirt colors are gray with (you'll never guess) red.
The mug, the commission says, is similar to one featured on "Live with Kelly and Ryan." It costs $15.
The items can be purchased at buynebraska.com/collections/nebraska-tourism-commission, GROW Nebraska's online site. And when you get yours, you can help promote the state by snapping a picture of yourself and your new “Honestly, it’s not for everyone” merchandise and posting it on social media using #HonestlyNE.
Actually, no purchase is required to promote Nebraska online.
Use #HonestlyNE to post your love for the state on social media.
And check out what to do in the state by ordering “The Official 2019 Not-At-All What You Thought State Travel Guide” at VisitNebraska.com. You can also just look at the electronic version, if you're into that sort of thing.
Or you can pick up, in person, the 128-page travel guide, complete with slick, color photos and a map of the state, at the information desk in the state Capitol, 1445 K St.