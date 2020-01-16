Ho-Chunk subsidiary buys $1.3 million of farmland on Winnebago reservation

WINNEBAGO -- A subsidiary of Ho-Chunk Inc. has finalized a $1.3 million deal to buy 231 acres, its first purchase of farmland on the Winnebago Tribe's reservation.

"This is a huge step for the long-term sustainability of Ho-Chunk Farms and the continued opportunity of purchasing tribal lands from non-native sellers,” said Aaron LaPointe, manager of Ho-Chunk Farms.

LaPointe estimates only 25% of farmable land on the reservation is owned by the tribe or tribal members.

The Dawes Act of 1887 allowed tribal lands to be divided and taken, resulting in a checkerboard pattern of land ownership on reservations across the United States. By the early 1900s, the Winnebago Tribe had lost ownership of about two-thirds of its northeast Nebraska reservation.

The remaining tribal land has been held “in trust” by the federal government. Tribal farmland is leased to the public in a bid process managed by the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Leases have historically been under fair market value.

Tribal policy allows Ho-Chunk Farms to match any bid. In recent years, this has increased tribal land value by millions of dollars.