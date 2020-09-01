'Hit pretty good' -- On Santee Nation, virus spike closes school, prompts testing

It also emptied Santee Community School of its 260 pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students and 70 or so staffers, said Superintendent Justin Hayes.

At first, on the afternoon of Aug. 25, the tribe announced on Facebook one student had tested positive, and the school would be closed for the rest of the week. But two days later, it posted that multiple students and staff had tested positive, and the school would remain closed until Sept. 8, when it plans to reopen on a staggered schedule based on grade level.

“We have multiple classes that are in quarantine,” Hayes said Monday. “If Johnny was in a science class and tested positive, that whole class has to be quarantined.”

The district had started its school year early, on Aug. 6, so it has flexibility in its schedule, he said.

For now, the students are not logging online to learn, because the school didn’t yet have a wireless network freely accessible to all students. That was recently installed, and students will be expected to remote-learn from home if the school is forced to close again, Hayes said.

Health officials have been trying to trace the source of the recent outbreak, and the tribe’s use of 24-hour checkpoints has helped.