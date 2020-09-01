'Hit pretty good' -- On Santee Nation, virus spike closes school, prompts testing

After a virus-free summer, COVID-19 cases are spiking on the Santee Sioux Nation in northeast Nebraska, prompting widespread testing and closing the reservation school for two weeks.
As of Tuesday, the tribe’s public health office reported 24 positive cases on the reservation, which is home to about 1,000 Santee members. But that was the same day the health office set up a mass testing site, drawing hundreds of people, and those results are still pending.
“Over the last about eight days, we’ve been hit pretty good,” said Sidney Tuttle Sr., the tribe’s vice chairman. “We have cases here now. And we haven’t had any cases since I think early June.”
The Santee took an early and aggressive approach, Tuttle said. At the beginning of March, it examined all of the suggestions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and the state Department of Health and Human Services.
“We took all the information and we combined it all,” he said. “We came up with our own protocols and put together a more extensive plan than anybody else, we think, early on.”
The tribe convened a public-private task force, set up checkpoints around the reservation’s perimeter, established travel restrictions, drafted COVID-centric tribal laws.
If members tested positive but weren’t following quarantine restrictions, for example, they could be cited by tribal police. That happened just once, Tuttle said, and the member got a warning.
When the tribe couldn’t buy enough masks, it hired people to sew thousands of them, he said, and then distributed them — door-to-door — to the entire reservation.
It also went door-to-door delivering information about the virus, and the tribe’s steps to combat it.
And the approach seemed to work, Tuttle said. Just one or two members tested positive, and that was early in the summer.
“By doing all of that, we were able to keep our community safe, or at least the virus at bay, for a while.”
But early last week, a member tested positive. By Friday morning, 17 had. The tribe reported on its Facebook page that day it had asked more than 70 close contacts to quarantine.
It hosted a testing site Saturday for those feeling symptomatic, but closed it by noon because few people showed up, he said. Tuesday’s testing — open to anybody — attracted about 300 people, Tuttle said.
The positive case last week prompted the tribe to send all non-essential employees home for the day, though they returned to work the next morning under stricter restrictions, including mask mandates and limited public access.
It also emptied Santee Community School of its 260 pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students and 70 or so staffers, said Superintendent Justin Hayes.
At first, on the afternoon of Aug. 25, the tribe announced on Facebook one student had tested positive, and the school would be closed for the rest of the week. But two days later, it posted that multiple students and staff had tested positive, and the school would remain closed until Sept. 8, when it plans to reopen on a staggered schedule based on grade level.
“We have multiple classes that are in quarantine,” Hayes said Monday. “If Johnny was in a science class and tested positive, that whole class has to be quarantined.”
The district had started its school year early, on Aug. 6, so it has flexibility in its schedule, he said.
For now, the students are not logging online to learn, because the school didn’t yet have a wireless network freely accessible to all students. That was recently installed, and students will be expected to remote-learn from home if the school is forced to close again, Hayes said.
Health officials have been trying to trace the source of the recent outbreak, and the tribe’s use of 24-hour checkpoints has helped.
“We take license plates, ask where they’re coming from, what their intentions are here, what their business is here, where they’re going, who they’re seeing,” Tuttle said. “Basic information, so if at some point the disease were to come into the community, we have a tool to help track.”
And now that the virus has arrived, officials have narrowed the beginning of the outbreak to three recent events, though he wouldn’t elaborate.
But it might have been just a matter of time before the virus made its way to the tribe's remote sliver of Knox County, despite all of its safeguards.
“Because we were doing so well, a lot of folks got comfortable and let down their guard, including myself,” he said. “The possibility of the virus making its way into the community was inevitable as we moved along and tried to live in some kind of normalcy.”
