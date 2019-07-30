Josh Lanik and his wife have a goal of visiting all 50 states before their oldest son, who's 8, graduates from college.
The Hebron couple have made it to 13 states so far, including Oklahoma and Arkansas this summer.
But those future trips aren't likely to come close to measuring up to the experience the Laniks had last week.
The 36-year-old teacher and assistant coach at Thayer Central High School, his wife and two sons visited Crater of Diamonds State Park in southwestern Arkansas, less than an hour from the Oklahoma border, on July 24.
Lanik said Crater of Diamonds, which was about an hour drive from Hot Springs, where they were staying, is the only park in the U.S. that allows people to search for gemstones and keep what they find.
He said there is basically a 37-acre field where visitors can walk around looking for stones, something that disappointed his younger son, who thought they'd be using a pickax on walls of a cave.
Lanik said his wife, Stephanie, was looking for amethyst, and he decided to walk over to an area at the edge of the park that looked like it had been washed out.
It was there that he found the smooth, shiny object on the ground.
He said he suspected it might be a diamond because of what park workers had said to look for, but he wasn't sure.
"It was blatantly obvious there was something different about it. I saw the shine, and when I picked it up and rolled it in my hand, I noticed there weren’t any sharp edges,” Lanik said in a telephone interview.
He said he put the stone in a bag with their other finds, and he and his wife continued searching before heading back to turn in their equipment.
While there, they visited the park's Diamond Discovery Center to see if they had found anything of note.
Lanik said that's when he realized the gem was important.
A park employee took the stone, put it in a pill bottle and took it into the office to examine it closer.
“She wouldn’t tell us whether it was a diamond, but we were pretty sure from her reaction that it was," Lanik said.
"When she came back, she had a big smile on her face and asked if I'd ever registered a diamond," he said.
It turns out Lanik's find was the largest diamond recorded at the park this year out of about 300 discovered.
The dark brown stone, about the size of a jelly bean, weighed in at 2.12 carats.
Park officials said heavy rain in the area likely contributed to Lanik being able to find such a large diamond out in the open.
Park Interpreter Waymon Cox noted that 14 inches of rain had fallen at the park on July 16.
"In the days after the rainfall, park staff registered numerous diamonds found right on the surface of the search area, including two weighing over one carat,” Cox said in a news release.
Lanik said he took the diamond to a gemologist in Little Rock and was told it had little commercial value because of its color and the fact that it has a big fissure in it that would make it difficult to cut.
He said he and his wife are looking for a jeweler to set the diamond in a ring for her to wear.
While the diamond may not be worth much, it has spawned national interest. Lanik said Arkansas Parks officials told him they were going to put out a news release but said the find would likely only attract interest from local media.
That prediction turned out to be a little off base. Lanik said he's been contacted by dozens of news outlets, including The Washington Post, since the release came out Monday.
"It's been a wild 24 hours," he said.
But Lanik is taking it in stride and having fun with it.
"It's a really fun story to tell," he added.
And he knows it's probably a once-in-a-lifetime moment that won't be repeated.
"I don't know that there will be as much media coverage of our next vacation," he joked.