He’s delivered 13,000 babies. He’s delivering more with his second heart

He celebrated the first anniversary by going to Mass. He invited a few loved ones to breakfast. Nothing fancy for Dr. Keith Vrbicky in late September, on the one-year anniversary of the day he got a new heart. Just a quiet thanks for this second chance at life.

“A very special time,” Vrbicky said.

He hopes, someday soon, to celebrate with people he considers truly special guests: The University of Nebraska Medical Center team that cared for him during his life-and-death struggle, then gave him that new heart.

For the 68-year-old Vrbicky, a Norfolk obstetrician-gynecologist who’s delivered more than 13,000 babies, living with a pre-owned heart is a gift even though it doesn’t even come with a limited lifetime warranty.

There’s no such thing as a typical heart transplant story. When the physician who practiced what he preached by biking, walking, playing his trumpet and eating right developed fatigue in early September 2021, he got himself checked out. Tests revealed a shocking diagnosis: acute heart failure. Surprise turned to fear when within weeks a transplant became his last resort. His case became one for the medical journals.

The culprit: giant cell myocarditis, a rare cardiac disorder.

Soon after being hospitalized he was put on a machine to pump his blood and help his heart and lungs.

Doctors fought to keep his other organs from failing, finally stabilizing Vrbicky enough to list him for transplant.

For the transplant to happen, a match needed to be found within 48 hours. A heart that matched was procured after only 12.

Then came the hours-long surgery that started late Sept. 24, 2021, and ended the next morning.

After days in intensive care, Vrbicky had lost 25 pounds. He needed a host of pain and anti-rejection drugs.

At first he couldn’t get out of bed without help. He started taking steps with a harness, a walker and a physical therapist at his side. Then he made it around the nurses’ station unassisted. Then he climbed a short set of stairs, and stood alone in the shower for the first time.

His motivation: Resuming his life and his life’s work.

He returned home in early November. For months his vitals were closely monitored. Progress proved slow but steady.

He gained muscle strength. He gained endurance. He began to be able to stay up later than 8 p.m.

Living with someone’s else’s heart, he said, “is very humbling.”

“Every day I pray for the donor and their family,” he said. “I thank them and God that for some reason this little miracle happened that I could get a heart so fast. ... I don’t take it for granted one second of any day.”

He follows the same Mediterranean diet as he did before his heart transplant.

To build his stamina he rides his bicycle every day and takes two-mile walks. He lifts weights to maintain upper-body strength.

Karyn Vrbicky, his wife of 44 years and the mother of their six adult children, often joins him on walks.

“His biggest fear was that they (doctors) were going to tell him he couldn’t do any more deliveries or surgeries,” she said, “because he feels his purpose on this Earth is to help people.

“He was driven ... to get back to helping people and taking care of his patients. He was, like, ‘I’m not done yet.’”

Only four months after Vrbicky got a new heart, he returned to practicing medicine.

Many early patient encounters started with hugs and tears. Patients told him that they had prayed for his recovery.

At first Vrbicky worked part-time. He’s now back at a nearly full slate. That means an average of 26 deliveries per month of babies that come at all hours.

Earlier this month, he passed a two-day transplant check up at the Med Center.

He believes he couldn’t have come this far without the right mindset. “Our psychological, emotional well-being have a tremendous amount of healing power if we approach things in the right state of mind,” he said.

The family’s post-transplant celebrations of Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter took on more meaning than usual. “There was lots of crying,” he said.

The recent marriage of his youngest child, Michaela, reminded him of what he came close to missing. He’s excited to watch his grandchildren grow.

Vrbicky does not want you to believe that his recovery has been perfect.

“I get a little bit upset at myself for occasionally feeling sorry for myself. I was living a healthy lifestyle, doing everything right, so why did this happen to me?” he said. “But then I remind myself, ‘Hey, you’re kind of living on borrowed time, just be thankful, go with the flow, it’s in God’s hands.’”

He also reminds himself that his heart transplant has made him a better doctor. He’s more able to see things from a patient’s point of view.

Vrbicky’s positive outlook isn’t the only factor that has helped him live successfully with a new heart.

His excellent physical health preceding his catastrophic heart failure meant his other vital organs were in good shape going into the transplant.

“Had I been overweight, a smoker or suffered from hypertension or diabetes, the chances of survival change significantly,” he said.

Make no mistake: Vrbicky and his new heart will never be completely in the clear.

A UNMC post-transplant coordinator is assigned to him for life to offer support. Catching problems early is crucial.

Every two weeks, Vrbicky gets a blood test that checks for any sign his system is rejecting his new heart — the main risk for transplant recipients.

To guard against rejection, recipients take a regimen of immunosuppressants that render the body more vulnerable to infection, and a cocktail of other meds.

At one point, he was taking 16 different medicines and supplements.

Some of those have side effects that require dosage adjustments. Two gave Vrbicky tremors. Others could potentially raise his risk of high blood pressure and high cholesterol, cancer and diabetes.

And there have been frightening moments. At one point he went in for a routine blood test used to determine if the immune system is rejecting an organ. His Allomap levels were up.

“What you think right away is, 'Oh, man, I’m starting to reject this thing.' I was on cruise control and suddenly my anxiety went way up, especially when they said, ‘We want you to come by for a heart biopsy.’”

He nervously waited days for the answer. He didn’t want to answer the phone when UNMC called, but he did. It was a false positive.

“I call it the anxiety of continuous testing,” he said. “Waiting for results, worrying they’re going to be a problem.”

Vrbicky now shares his story with his patients. He works with the state’s organ procurement organization, Live On Nebraska, to raise awareness about the importance of organ and tissue donation.

In a recent presentation to northeast Nebraska physicians, he promoted the world-class transplantation facilities at UNMC and the role providers play in encouraging patients to be donors. He also reminded physicians to constantly remind patients that their lifestyles make a difference — that being otherwise healthy can help them survive major issues.

“As health care professionals we need to share that with our patients because that’s why we’re here — to improve patients’ health and prevent disease,” he said.

As for his own progress: “I just want to get back to where I was — and to be honest I’m getting close to that now,” he said in July.

Since then he’s walked his daughter down the aisle and danced at her wedding reception. He’s once again bending notes on the trumpet. He’s delivering babies in the wee hours. He and Karyn are planning a trip to holy sites in Israel. He’s eager for his son, Dr. Keith Vrbicky Jr., to join him in practice next spring, another experience he almost missed.

“I’m just thankful to be alive,” Vrbicky said. “To be back enjoying family and work.”

