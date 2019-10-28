The Harvest of Sacred Ponca Corn planned for Saturday in Neligh has been canceled, according to Bold Nebraska.
The harvest was smaller than anticipated this year because of Nebraska's record levels of rainfall in March that served as a catalyst for flooding and led to many farmers getting their crops planted late in the spring.
You have free articles remaining.
According to a news release, the annual festival hosted by Art and Helen Tanderup on their farm near Neligh was in its sixth year. The Tanderups oppose the proposed Keystone XL pipeline and have deeded a plot of their land in the path of the pipeline over to the Ponca tribe.
The Tanderups hosted a group of visiting students to help pick some salvageable crops last week. The family is also asking those who have seeds from past harvests to donate them so they may replenish their supply.