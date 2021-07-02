Harrah's plans to open casino in Columbus

A major casino operator has announced plans to open a casino at the horse racing track in Columbus.

Columbus Exposition and Racing and Caesars Entertainment jointly announced Friday plans for a Harrah's casino and racetrack.

The approximately $75 million casino development will be located off of Highway 81 in Columbus, is expected to feature a new one-mile horse racing surface, a 40,000-square-foot-casino and sportsbook with more than 400 slot machines and 20 table games, as well as a restaurant and retail space. The property is expected to be complete in late 2022. It will replace the existing Columbus racetrack at Agricultural park.

“We are excited to welcome Harrah’s to Nebraska,” said Tom Jackson, Managing Partner of Columbus Exposition and Racing. “When looking for a Casino Operator Partner, Harrah’s brand recognition and established code of commitment to its employees, customers and the communities in which they operate proved an easy selection. In addition, their superior rewards program and marketing team, high-performing entertainment network and best-in-class gaming experience check all the right boxes for this partnership.”

The Columbus Casino will join ones that have already been announced in Lincoln, Omaha and Grand Island.

