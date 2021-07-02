 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Harrah's plans to open casino in Columbus
0 Comments
editor's pick topical alert

Harrah's plans to open casino in Columbus

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Harrahs

A Harrah's casino in Columbus would be located off U.S. 81. 

 Rogelio V. Solis, AP file photo

A major casino operator has announced plans to open a casino at the horse racing track in Columbus.

Columbus Exposition and Racing and Caesars Entertainment jointly announced Friday plans for a Harrah's casino and racetrack.

The approximately $75 million casino development will be located off of Highway 81 in Columbus, is expected to feature a new one-mile horse racing surface, a 40,000-square-foot-casino and sportsbook with more than 400 slot machines and 20 table games, as well as a restaurant and retail space. The property is expected to be complete in late 2022. It will replace the existing Columbus racetrack at Agricultural park.

Keno operator alleges breach of contract in suit over expanded gambling at Lincoln Race Course

“We are excited to welcome Harrah’s to Nebraska,” said Tom Jackson, Managing Partner of Columbus Exposition and Racing. “When looking for a Casino Operator Partner, Harrah’s brand recognition and established code of commitment to its employees, customers and the communities in which they operate proved an easy selection. In addition, their superior rewards program and marketing team, high-performing entertainment network and best-in-class gaming experience check all the right boxes for this partnership.”

The Columbus Casino will join ones that have already been announced in Lincoln, Omaha and Grand Island.

Temporary Lincoln casino will have more than 300 slot machines
Group behind proposed casino at Omaha's Horsemen's Park seeks $17.5 million in TIF
Approval sought for horse racing track south of Interstate 80 in North Platte

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mini Statue of Liberty joins its big sister in New York City

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News