Hall County reports fifth COVID-19 death, passes Douglas County for most cases in Nebraska
Hall County reports fifth COVID-19 death, passes Douglas County for most cases in Nebraska

Coronavirus electron

A fifth person from Hall County died of complications from the coronavirus Wednesday, the same day the central Nebraska county topped the list of confirmed cases.

A man in his 80s died at a hospital, the Grand Island-based Central District Health Department said in a news release. It's unknown whether he had any underlying health conditions.

Hall County has 278 lab-confirmed cases as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the health department. The ongoing spike means, for the first time, Douglas County (263) no longer has the most cases in the state.

Douglas County reported Nebraska's first case of COVID-19 on March 6. Meanwhile, Hall County had zero diagnoses until March 26. However, infections in group settings -- a meatpacking plant, a manufacturing facility and an assisted-living center -- brought the hard-hit central Nebraska county into the national spotlight as the number of cases there grew exponentially.

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

Concerned about COVID-19?

