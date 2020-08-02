You have permission to edit this article.
Gretna man dies in 3-vehicle crash
Gretna man dies in 3-vehicle crash

  • Updated
A Gretna man died Saturday after a three-vehicle crash in Gretna.

Steve Hartman, 47, was driving a Ford T-Roadster near U.S. 6 and Bryan Street when he collided with a Chevrolet Colorado driven by Benjamin Hoskins, 24, of Wayne.

The collision also resulted in damage to a Jeep Wrangler, driven by Tracy Cunningham, 49, of Lucas, Texas, according to the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.

Hartman was declared dead at the scene. Hoskins, Cunningham and their front seat passengers were uninjured, officials said.

