You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Gretna floats $53M concept for new aquatics center, recreation facility
View Comments
editor's pick topical

Gretna floats $53M concept for new aquatics center, recreation facility

{{featured_button_text}}
Gretna aquatics center

A rendering of a new aquatics center proposed for Gretna.

 Courtesy image

Gretna is looking to create a $53 million recreation destination with a new outdoor aquatics center and other features.

The project would replace the aging Gretna public pool and expand the Fields at Gretna Park, as well as provide an indoor competition pool for the Gretna Public Schools swim team, according to a recent presentation for stakeholders.

The aquatics center would have play zones, zero-depth entrance, floatable water walk, lazy river, plunge area and three water slides: enclosed, open body and raft style.

The project would be paid for by a bond issue and a half-cent city sales tax that would be voted on in May, as well as school district funds for the indoor pool.

10 Nebraska water parks

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News