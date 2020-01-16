Gretna floats $53M concept for new aquatics center, recreation facility

Gretna is looking to create a $53 million recreation destination with a new outdoor aquatics center and other features.

The project would replace the aging Gretna public pool and expand the Fields at Gretna Park, as well as provide an indoor competition pool for the Gretna Public Schools swim team, according to a recent presentation for stakeholders.

The aquatics center would have play zones, zero-depth entrance, floatable water walk, lazy river, plunge area and three water slides: enclosed, open body and raft style.

The project would be paid for by a bond issue and a half-cent city sales tax that would be voted on in May, as well as school district funds for the indoor pool.

