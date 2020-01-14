Grand Island teacher, student tied to human trafficking, child porn

A teacher and student at Grand Island Northwest High School were arrested Tuesday in a child porn and human trafficking case.

The Grand Island Police Department, in conjunction with Homeland Security Investigations, arrested the 17-year-old boy and teacher Brian Mohr, 37.

The 17-year-old student obtained explicit images of minors "via a social media ruse," and used some of those images to coerce the victims into performing sexual acts, a news release said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Grand Island police said the images were shared with Mohr. Numerous images have been identified as students at Northwest.

The student is suspected of first-degree sexual assault, human trafficking of a minor, unlawful intrusion and multiple counts of distribution of sexually explicit material (child pornography), the release said.

Mohr is suspected of multiple counts of possession of sexually explicit material (child pornography), police said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.