You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grand Island police investigating suspicious death
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Grand Island police investigating suspicious death

{{featured_button_text}}
Body found in a yard on 14th Street

Grand Island police and State Patrol personnel investigate the scene where a body was found in the yard at 303 E. 14th St. on Tuesday morning in Grand Island. The body of a man is hidden by black-cloth barriers. 

 Barrett Stinson, Grand Island Independent

Grand Island police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found lying in a yard Tuesday morning.

The deceased man is a white male. Police declined to reveal any more information until relatives are contacted.

Police received a call about the body at 7 or 7:30 a.m. An area resident “happened to look out their window this morning when they got up and saw him laying there,” said Police Capt. Dean Elliott.

It appeared that the man had “been assaulted in some manner,” Elliott said.

The man did not live at the home at 303 E. 14th St., Elliott said.

Counterfeit bills making the rounds at Lincoln businesses
Phelps County Deputy sheriff found not guilty of child abuse
State Patrol: Lincoln man arrested following central Nebraska pursuit
Teen and baby reported missing from rural Lincoln home are found in Fremont
View Comments
0
0
1
1
2

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News