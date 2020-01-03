Grand Island-area residents ask judge to block historical horse racing terminals at Fonner Park

In his order, Commission Chairman Dennis Lee of Omaha said the terminals are just a new form of pari-mutuel wagering, which is already legal in Nebraska, and state law doesn't allow the design of the terminals to be considered in assessing whether they perform a pari-mutuel wager.

Nebraska lawmakers in 2012 passed a bill to specifically allow betting on historical horse races, but then-Gov. Dave Heineman vetoed the measure, and an effort in 2014 to ask voters to amend the state constitution to allow historical horse race wagers was blocked by the Nebraska Supreme Court.

There was little further talk of historical horse racing in Nebraska until the Racing Commission voted to approve terminals for Fonner Park in October 2018. That vote was ultimately withdrawn after Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson questioned the legality of the vote and the meeting.

Then, in January 2019, the commission again considered the issue, and opponents of expanded gambling in Nebraska urged the commission not to approve Fonner Park's application.

The Attorney General's Office also warned the commission that it would not defend the commission in court if it approved historical horse racing and faced a lawsuit for doing so.

Fonner Park officials hoped to have the terminals installed in February. An update on their arrival wasn't immediately available Friday afternoon.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

Love 2 Funny 3 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.