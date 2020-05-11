Gov. Ricketts: Baseball and softball OK to resume in June

Organized practices for other team sports, like soccer and basketball, remain suspended. Ricketts said baseball and softball were selected over other sports because they involve limited contact.

"We really want to step in this slowly so we can see how this works," Ricketts said. "We want to take this a step at a time to see how we can roll this out."

Monday's announcement impacts thousands of parents and kids around the state. More than 60 youth baseball teams used Lincoln's city fields last summer. American Legion baseball officials, who have a meeting scheduled for Friday, also were awaiting for Ricketts to lift or expand restrictions before making a decision on Legion baseball.

June 18 would mark the first organized team sporting event in Nebraska since the boys state basketball tournament finished on March 14 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Schools also will be allowed to open their weight rooms on June 1 for use by all student-athletes as long as they follow the same guidelines as fitness centers, gyms and health clubs.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.