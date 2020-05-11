You are the owner of this article.
Gov. Ricketts: Baseball and softball OK to resume in June
Youth baseball teams will be allowed to resume practices June 1.

The crack of a bat will signal the return of youth sports in Nebraska after Gov. Peter Ricketts announced Monday a plan to allow baseball and softball teams to begin practice on June 1.

The first games will take place June 18.

Those practices and games will be conducted under several safety restrictions as the country continues to fight through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Babe Ruth League hopes to play an abbreviated season

Guidelines will include limiting fans to household members only using their own chairs, and players will not be allowed to use the dugouts.

Other guidelines outlined by state officials Monday:

* Players' items should be lined up against the fence at least six feet apart.

* Players should use their own gloves, helmets and bats as much as possible.

* Postgame handshakes or interaction between teams are prohibited.

* Parents must remain in their cars or drop off and pick players up afterward.

* Coaches must sanitize shared equipment before and after each practice.

* Players must bring their own water/beverage to consume during and after practices and games. Sharing of snacks will be prohibited.

* Concession stands will remain closed.

Organized practices for other team sports, like soccer and basketball, remain suspended. Ricketts said baseball and softball were selected over other sports because they involve limited contact.

"We really want to step in this slowly so we can see how this works," Ricketts said. "We want to take this a step at a time to see how we can roll this out."

Monday's announcement impacts thousands of parents and kids around the state. More than 60 youth baseball teams used Lincoln's city fields last summer. American Legion baseball officials, who have a meeting scheduled for Friday, also were awaiting for Ricketts to lift or expand restrictions before making a decision on Legion baseball.

June 18 would mark the first organized team sporting event in Nebraska since the boys state basketball tournament finished on March 14 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Schools also will be allowed to open their weight rooms on June 1 for use by all student-athletes as long as they follow the same guidelines as fitness centers, gyms and health clubs.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

