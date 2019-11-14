Google has announced plans to award $1 million to nonprofits in Nebraska that come up with ideas to help grow the state's economy.
The Google.org Impact Challenge Nebraska will award six nonprofits that come up with "bold" ideas to grow economic opportunities.
Five of the organizations will be chosen by a panel of Nebraska judges in conjunction with the company and will each receive a $175,000 grant. The sixth organization will be chosen via a public vote and will be awarded $125,000.
“The state is home to a vibrant nonprofit community with exciting visions for the future," Dan Harbeke, Google’s regional head of public policy and external affairs, said in a news release. "Our hope is to help bring some of these visions to life.”
Nonprofit organizations can find more information on the Google.org Impact Challenge Nebraska and submit their applications by visiting g.co/nebraskachallenge. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 13.