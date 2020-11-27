GI man sues Bobcat, alleging faulty design of loader led to accident at Nebraska State Fair

A Grand Island man seriously injured when he was run over by a Bobcat loader at the Nebraska State Fair last year has sued the equipment maker, alleging it was defectively designed because it didn't have a rear-view camera.

Rick Dubas was clearing cattle pens with a gas-powered, backpack style leaf blower on State Fair grounds on Aug. 30, 2019, when it happened, according to the complaint, filed in U.S. District Court earlier this month.

"Mr. Dubas suffered a violent incident in which the dangerous heavy Bobcat piece of equipment –- weighing about the same as a Ford Super Duty pickup truck –- drove over his left leg, causing serious injuries, substantial medical bills, lost income, and substantial pain, suffering and other damages," Florida attorney Ben Whitman said.

Dubas and his wife, Erin Dubas, sued Clark Equipment Co., a North Dakota company that does business as Bobcat.

The company hasn't yet filed a response and its Kansas City attorney on record didn't immediately return a request for comment.